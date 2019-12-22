Age 77, of Perry, passed away Saturday Dec. 21, 2019, at Olive Branch Assisted Living in Perry.
Funeral services will take place at Perry Nazarene Church at 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 24. The Rev. Timothy Harmon will officiate with burial to follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Perry.
The family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Larry was born in Lansing Dec. 17, 1942, the son of Christopher and Louise (Jaquette) Schulz. He was a graduate of Perry High School with the class of 1961.
He worked at GM for 33 years and Meijer for 16 years. Larry was a member of the VFW, a past member of the Perry Nazarene Board, past member of the Locke Township Board, and a member of the Michigan License Plate Collectors Association.
Larry retired from the National Guard. He was a member of the Perry Nazarene Church. On Feb. 28, 1970, Larry married Jean V. Cole at the Perry Nazarene Church. In two months they would have been married 50 years.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jean; daughters Traci (Craig) Kent of Williamston and Sandra (Jason) Blanken of Morrice; grandchildren Emily, Abby and Garrett Kent, and Cole Blanken; sisters Vada Snodgrass and Marily McRoberts, both of Bardenton, Florida; and nieces and nephews.
Larry was predeceased by his brother Raymond, an infant sister and his parents.
Memorials are suggested to Perry Nazarene Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to
