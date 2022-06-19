The earthly life of Sue Thelen, dearly beloved sister, sister-in-law, companion, aunt and friend, was finally taken by cancer on June 14, 2022.
Sue, a resident of Haslett, Michigan, grew up in Pewamo, graduating from Pewamo-Westphalia High School in 1967. She continued her education at Michigan State University, graduating with bachelor’s (1972) and master’s (1975) degrees in education. Her professional teaching career began with the Owosso Public Schools in 1972, teaching at Emerson School until 1987, followed by Bryant School until her retirement in 2006. She treasured the relationships formed with students, parents and colleagues during her gratifying years of teaching in Owosso.
Retirement allowed Sue time for bridge, golf, her love of reading, part-time work at the East Lansing fair-trade store Kirabo, and the nurturing of valued friend and family relationships. Travel experiences brought her much joy and her love of nature and concern for the planet were guiding forces throughout her life.
Sue is survived by many saddened family members and devoted friends.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in East Lansing at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. The mass will also be live-streamed at Youtube.com/c/OutreachMass.
Donations in Sue’s memory may be made to The Lingap Children’s Foundation or East Lansing Elara Caring Hospice. Sue’s parting request of family members and friends is all pray for her soul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.