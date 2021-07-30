William Frederick ‘Fred’ ‘PeeWee’ Polacek

Age 73, of Flint, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.
Funeral services will take place 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Sharp Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 6063 Fenton Road in Grand Blanc, with the Rev. Jay Gantz officiating. Interment will take place at Pine Tree Cemetery in Corunna.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
William was born March 13, 1948, in Owosso, the son of Karol Sam and Beth Jean (Evaleth) Polacek. He married Vicki Lynn Schmidt July 4, 1986. William retired in 1991 from General Motors from the production department after 30 years of service.
He was involved with Alcoholics Anonymous for 29 years and helped countless others in their journey to recovery. He had a love of animals and drag racing. William had a huge heart and loved the Detroit Lions.
He is survived by his wife Vicki Lynn Polacek, also his extended family at Alcoholics Anonymous.
William is preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make contributions to Genesee County Humane Society.
Tributes may be shared on the obituaries page of sharpfuneralhomes.com.
