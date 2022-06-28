Catherine Lee (Gazella) DeLau

Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Genesys Regional Hospital.
Private family services will be held.
Catherine was born March 16, 1950 in Owosso, the daughter of Robert and Donna (Hole) Gazella. She proudly graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School, class of 1968. Catherine absolutely loved her many miniature schnauzers she had throughout her life. She leaves behind her dog, Lizzy. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years and worked at Julie K’s clothing store and Meijer in the mid-1990’s.
Catherine is survived by daughters Kelly (Ron) Jacobs and Amy (Chris) Weiss; wonderful grandchildren Madison Deiter, Gwenyth Deiter and Ronan Jacobs; siblings MaryAnn (Dick) Hubbard, Robert (Roxanne) Gazella, Bethany (Mike) Hoover and Laurie (Dave) Bomers; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee County Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.