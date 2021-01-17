Born Aug. 26, 1953. He died Jan. 14, 2021.
Tony grew up in the Byron area, graduating from Byron High School in 1971.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing — often accompanied in the outdoors by his “partner in crime” Denny Cecil.
Tony worked as a die repairman for Hayes-Lemmerz for more than 20 years. During that time he was very active in the UAW, representing his local as a committeeman and president.
Tony served the Byron community as a member of the Burns Township Fire Department in the 1980s and most recently served on the Byron Village Council as president.
Tony’s hobbies included attending his grandson’s activities, following NASCAR, especially Erik Jones, and chatting and telling stories with the citizens of the Byron and Gaines communities, usually alongside his lifelong friend Duncan Orr.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents Don and Mary Spangenberger, and brother John.
He is survived by his children Punky, Wade and Jeanette, and their mother Mary Lou; grandsons Andon and Eli; and grand dogs Hughie, Ingrid and Lola.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
