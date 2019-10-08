Age 78, of Okemos, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, St. Lawrence Campus in Lansing.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 509 Main St. in Morrice. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 8, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 214 S. Main St. in Perry.
Larry was born May 23, 1941, in Owosso to Orval Morris and Frances Josephine (Lacina) McKone. He was a resident of Clare County for more than 20 years and later moved to Okemos. He retired from Fisher Body after 32 years of service. Larry enjoyed spending much of his time with family (especially his grandchildren) and friends hunting, fishing, camping and playing golf. He was an avid MSU sports and Detroit Tigers fan.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Linda; children Annette (Angelo) D`Mello, Kim (Steve) Purkiss and Bobbi (Don) Gooding; stepchildren Ted (Anna) MacDonald and Tonya (Mike) Sober; 22 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters Nancy Cox and Shirley West; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by both of his parents, daughter Chris Allward, brother Jimmy McKone and sister Marlene Trescott.
The family would like to thank the Burcham Hills staff for the care and support shown during his year and a half stay as well as the compassion given at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan over the past few days, they will forever be grateful.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, 1210 West Saginaw St., Lansing, MI 48915.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
