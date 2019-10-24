Passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Janice was born April 19, 1939, at home as the eighth of nine Ethel and Archie Duncan’s nine children.
Jan graduated from Morrice High School in 1957 and was honored as salutatorian of her class. She married Richard Green, and together they had three children: Cynthia (Todd) DeLau, Michael (Pamela) Green and Patrick (Vonnie) Green. Her children later gave her eight grandchildren, along with two great-grandchildren, one of which is her namesake, Duncan Edward.
Jan married James Sego 33 years ago and added to her family: Douglas (Virginia) Sego, Patricia (Timothy) O’Bryant and Thomas (Kim) Sego, who added six grandchildren, along with 10 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister Patricia (John) Stiff; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends, as she never met a stranger.
Jan mastered the welcome wagon and could mobilize food and care packages at a moments notice, as she unknowingly did for her own surprise 80th birthday party. Jan enjoyed making hundreds of pumpkin rolls every holiday season with her two sisters, Helen and Pat, as her partners in crime.
She hired into GM and worked many different jobs during her 25-plus year career. She retired as a billing clerk. Jan had always said her grandkids weren’t spoiled, they were “overly loved.” But that love wasn’t limited to just her family, there wasn’t a person who crossed her path that didn’t receive love and Tootsie rolls.
The family would like to express its thanks to the Owosso Cancer Center and the Olive Branch in Perry that always kept her feeling “finer than frogs hair,” as Jan would say.
The family will receive friends and loved ones for a memorial in her honor Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Morrice Senior Center; the gathering will start at 1 p.m. with a service starting at 2 p.m. and a Jan Sego meal to follow.
Per Jan’s request, in lieu of flowers donations will be made to local charities. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
