Bobby Jean Crenshaw

Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare with his family by his side.
Funeral services for Bobby will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Ron Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the funeral home.
Bobby was born to Hosea (Florence) Crenshaw and Thelma Mae Lee in Fisk, Missouri, on July 23, 1940.
Bob was employed at Chrysler, where he worked at the parts and service plant, before retiring in 1991. After retiring, he took on running his landscaping business, SMC Lawn Service, full time with his wife, Shirley. During Bob’s free time, he enjoyed being outdoors. He loved fishing, golfing, NASCAR and being up at the cabin. He really took pride in his customers’ lawns and made long lasting friendships with his customers. Most of all, Bobby loved the time with his children, especially with his grand babies.
Surviving Bobby are his wife Shirley (Delaney) Crenshaw; they were married Aug. 10, 1985, at First Church of Christ in Owosso. The love of his life, they spent 37 years happily married, building a beautiful life together.
Also surviving Bobby are his children Bobby Crenshaw Jr. (Lisa Hill), Crystal (Ryan) Garrison, Kristy (the late David) Freville, Matthew Crenshaw, Ashley Crenshaw (Scott Williams) and Linde Crenshaw; grandchildren Liam Crenshaw, Seeley Freville, Corbin Garrison, Isabella Garrison, Layla Williams, Paisley Garrison and Cole Williams; seven step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; sisters Carole Friskney and Teana Bernard; father in-law Garey Delaney; mother in-law Beverley Smith; sister in-law Kim (Conrad) Blood; brother in-law Mark (Bernice) Delaney; special buddy “Bubba,” his cat; and many nieces, nephews and several loving extended family and friends.
Those who predeceased Bobby are his son-in-law David Freville; parents; brother Richard Crenshaw; sister Maxine Pappan; niece Tammy Crenshaw; and longtime best friend Gary Presley.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
