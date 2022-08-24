Bobby Jean Crenshaw

Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare with his family by his side.

Funeral services for Bobby will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Ron Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

