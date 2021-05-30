Age 70, of Owosso, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with his son Gordon officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
John was born Aug. 20, 1950, in Michigan City, the son of Gordon and Doris (Owens) Matrau.
John loved music — he taught himself how to play guitar — being outdoors, fishing, camping, Marvel movies. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his friends and family.
John worked at Al Par- Peet for several years before retiring.
John is survived by sons Gordon Matrau and Chad Rychling; daughter Tara Albring; grandson Paul Albring; brothers Frank (Marlene) Matrau, Jerry (Jean) Matrau, Matt ( Helen), and Charlie Matrau; several nieces and nephews; along with many other loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister Sandy, and brothers Marvin and Gordon Matrau.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
