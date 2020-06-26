Arlene Marie Ardelean

Age 83, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at St. Paul Catholic Church. The Rev. Michael O’Brien will celebrate with burial to follow in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, June 26, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel; the Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks will be required to attend Mass.
Arlene was born on March 19, 1937, in Owosso, to the late Albert and Mary (Hanzlovic) Vogl. She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1955. Arlene was owner of Ardelean Trucking Company and spent many of her early years building and selling homes in Ardelean Subdivision with her husband Bob.
She enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her family at her home or at the cabin at Higgins Lake, she also looked forward to a yearly trip to Las Vegas. One little known fact about Arlene is that she was perhaps the first female baseball coach in the Owosso Little League when she coached one of her son’s teams for a summer. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren’s many athletic activities. Arlene will be remembered as a loving and caring mother and wife, who was a strong person and taught her children to be hard-working, strong-willed and caring people.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, L. Robert Ardelean; children Ken (Julie) Ardelean, Jeff (Mary Beth) Ardelean, Dan (Erin) Ardelean, Nathan (Mary Ellen) Ardelean, and Robert Ardelean; grandchildren Jason (Hannah) Ardelean, Tyler Ardelean, Brad Ardelean, Ryan Ardelean, Evan Ardelean, Shawn Ardelean, Haleigh (David) Guysky, Colby Ardelean and Hannah Ardelean; siblings Tom (Sue) Vogl, Janet (Steve) Janicek, Butch (Jan) Pitt, Dawn (Nelson) Smith, Rebbeca (Greg) Heigl, Bob (Pam) Vogl, Rick Vogl, and Shirley (Bill) Franks.
She was predeceased by her son Jason, her parents and brother Tommy Dale.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Ardelean’s name are suggested to the Noah’s Ark Childrens Center, 1500 N. Water St. Owosso, MI, 48867.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
