Mickey Lee Jensen

Loving son, brother and friend, age 44, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
A private family service already took place.
Mickey was born June 19, 1977, in Owosso, the son of William and Rita (Nover) Brothers.
He attended Owosso High School.
Mickey was an avid fan of basketball, golf and disc golf. He loved walking and adventuring in the outdoors. Mickey loved to cook for his family, especially on the grill. Most of all, Mickey loved to spend time with his family.
Mickey worked as a cook for many years at Jumbo’s and several pizza places.
Mickey is survived by his brother Michael Jensen; sister Melissa (Lisa) Meyers; nieces Makayla Meyers and Savanna Jensen; best friend Diego; along with several loving friends and family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
