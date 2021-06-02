Age 71, of Byron, passed away peacefully Monday, May 31, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family and her beloved dog Jack.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9450 Duffield Road in Gaines, with burial to follow at Byron Cemetery. The Rev. Bill Wegher and Deacon Wayne Corrian will celebrate.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the church with a scripture service and a time of sharing at 7 p.m.
Kathy was born July 1, 1949, in Byron to Ralph Emerson and Helen Marie (Davis) Nichols. She graduated from Byron High School and attended Central Michigan University. She married Richard “Rick” Root May 23, 1969, in Byron and together they raised two children, Robert “Rob” and Shannon.
Kathy devoted her life as a para-professional for the Michigan School for the Blind; she was so devoted to the children that they often became part of her family. She loved to garden, plant anything that would grow, and watch the birds. She enjoyed crafting and making handmade cards for the holidays, she was sure to theme those cards around her faithful black Lab Jack.
She loved time with her family at her cabin at Higgins Lake. She enjoyed time spent with her friends at happy hour, whether that was at the Moose Club, the Eagles Club or at her house. Kathy was a recycler, if you needed something she had it, and if it could be reused or repurposed, she made it happen.
Kathy is survived by her son Rob (Jennifer) Root; daughter Shannon Root; grandchildren Sabrina (Bryan) Stevenson and Derek Root; great-grandson Cameron Michael; siblings Jacqueline (Harry) Brown, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, Chuck (Jan) Nichols, of Miramar Beach, Florida, and Keith (Diana) Nichols, of Fairbanks, Alaska. She will also be remembered by many special friends.
Kathy was predeceased by her husband Richard Root May 15, 2013, sister Donna Kimmery and faithful companion Jack.
Memorial contributions in Kathy’s name are suggested to the Byron or any Shiawassee County FFA program, or the St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Shiawassee Community Foundation, 217 N. Washington St., Suite 104, PO Box 753, Owosso, MI 48867.
In lieu of fresh cut flowers, Kathy’s request was that you send plants or flowers and after Mass that you take them home and plant them in her memory.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
