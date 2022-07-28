Cheri Ann Ade-Plyler

Age 60, of Corunna, passed away at her home Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Owosso Chapel. The Rev. Ray Strawser will celebrate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m.
Cheri was born June 19, 1962, in Owosso, to Harry Clementine and Yvonne Zoritisa (Montoy) Ade. She graduated from Corunna High School and continued her education at Michigan State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Cheri went to work for Genesee Packaging after college; she started as a bookkeeper and worked her way up to head controller.
It was at Genesee Packaging that she met Danny Ray Plyler; they married on May 23, 1992, in Corunna and together raised four children: Christopher, Joshua, Erica, and Sarah. Cheri enjoyed baking her famous pineapple upside-down cake, she loved to read, and watch MSU basketball and hockey. Cheri was always involved in something; she sold Tupperware and children’s books, was a Girl Scout leader and attended camp when Erica and Sarah were young. Cheri was very even-keel; she wouldn’t argue, she would just say “that’s enough” and walk away.
Cheri is survived by her parents; her husband of 30 years Danny; daughters Erica and Sarah; stepsons Christopher and Joshua; granddaughter Oakley; siblings Lisa (Mac) McIntosh, John (Kim) Ade, Brandi (John) Osborne and Shelly Ade; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions in Cheri’s name can be directed to Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
