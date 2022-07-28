Cheri Ann Ade-Plyler

Age 60, of Corunna, passed away at her home Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Owosso Chapel. The Rev. Ray Strawser will celebrate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m.

