Diane N. Kapuscik

Age 80, of Laingsburg, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Pleasant View.
A private memorial service is being held for Diane.
Diane was born Jan. 4, 1940, in Detroit, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Klein) Nadratowski .
She enjoyed being outdoors, camping and fishing, as well as traveling and polka dancing. Diane will be remembered for her love of animals; especially her dogs. Most of all, she looked forward to time spent with her family.
She married Steve Kapuscik in Detroit on June 15, 1957.
Diane was a homemaker and spent her life caring for her family and was employed through the years with Memorial Healthcare and in nursing home care.
Diane is survived by her husband; children Mark (Hilde) Kapuscik, Jackie (Richard) Sexton and Renee Fawcett; four grandchildren and six great-grand-children; sister Linda KoKowiecz; several nieces, nephews and other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her son Steven Kapuscik, her parents, brother Dave Goss and grandson Jeremy Fawcett.
