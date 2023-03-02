Rose Mary Marks

Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at The Meadows.
Rose was born Nov. 5, 1937, in Elsie, the daughter of Paul and Josephine (Klouda) Hrncharik.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Snowy and windy conditions this evening. Snow will taper off to a few snow showers late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Snowy and windy conditions this evening. Snow will taper off to a few snow showers late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 7:37 pm
Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at The Meadows.
Rose was born Nov. 5, 1937, in Elsie, the daughter of Paul and Josephine (Klouda) Hrncharik.
She graduated from Elsie High School and attended the University of Michigan-Flint.
Rose enjoyed cooking, camping and family.
She married Robert Marks at St. Cyrill Catholic Church on May 13, 1961.
Rose retired from Memorial Healthcare as payroll manager.
Rose is survived by her husband, Robert J. Marks, daughter, Michelle Stannard, son, Bob (Ruth) Marks, grandchildren, Christinia Stannard and Zachary Marks and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Josephine Hrncharik, brothers, Paul and John Hrncharik and sisters, Hilda Micka and Alice Fornusek.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for childhood cancer.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.