Richard Brandt

Age 83, of Laingsburg, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Sparrow Hospital.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel. The Rev. Adam Grass will officiate, with burial to follow at Laingsburg Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 25.
Richard was born in Corunna, on May 8, 1939, the son of Henry and Helen (Brewer) Brandt. He served in the United States Army and owned his own excavating business. He married Betty Lupien, who predeceased him Jan. 18, 2002. Richard enjoyed woodworking, racing and motorcycles. He loved his daughter and his grandchildren, relying on each other for help and knowledge.
Richard is survived by his daughter Gwenda Hurst of Laingsburg; grandchildren Landen and Sabrina McCaughna of Ovid, Haley Hurst and Derek Kazor of Laingsburg, Caleb Hurst of Laingsburg and Amelia Hurst of Laingsburg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Betty and siblings Buster, Lois, Peter and Paul.
