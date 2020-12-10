Age 78, of Morrice, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Pleasant View.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Edward was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Newberry, the son of Robert and Hattie Pierce.
He graduated from Gaines High School.
Ed had a passion for baseball and made it a huge part of his life whether he was coaching his kids or just being involved. He was a great coach, coaching youth baseball and high school baseball, as well as travel teams.
For many years he served as the SSRA commissioner. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family along with his trips to the casino.
He married Patricia Pierce at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gaines in 1962.
Ed retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He then started his own building and roofing company, which he continued for the next 30 years until his passing.
He is survived by his wife Patricia; children Jeff (Cathi) Pierce of Lansing, Randy (Angie) Pierce of Morrice, Chris (Michelle) Pierce of Lennon and Tim (Heather) Pierce of Flushing; grandchildren Amanda (Kory) Barcume, Courtney Pierce (fiance Geoff Hinkle), Kiristine Pierce, Skyler (Dan) Merriam, Jordan Pierce, Hannah Pierce, Zarren Pierce, Landon More-Pierce and Rylen Pierce; great-grandchildren Danielle Barcume, Jolee Barcum, Aiden Pierce and Jayden Merriam; sister Diane Minor; niece Debbie Couper; dog and “best friend” Rylie; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter Lisa Pierce, and his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
