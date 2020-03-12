Age 78, of East Lansing, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Villa at Rose City.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1942, in Lansing, the daughter of Harold and& Marjorie (Warner) Marsh. Joann graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1960. She had worked for Universal Electric in Owosso.
She is survived by her daughter Juliane (Jaime) Garcia of Courtland, Alabama; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother Harold of West Branch.
She was predeceased by her sister Linda Fountain and her parents. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.