Age 95, a loving mother, grandmother and friend was called to her heavenly home Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
A memorial service will be arranged with an announcement forthcoming.
Rolene was born April 10, 1926, along with her twin brother Roland (better known as Sonny) at home in Walloon Lake to August and Gladys (Weaver) Jensen.
After her graduation from Boyne City High School, she worked as a clerk at a local store in Walloon when she met Robert L. Zacharda, of Owosso, who at the time was working in the area for a lumber company. They were married June 6, 1947, and she lived in Owosso for the rest of her life.
In the early 1950s, she and Bob purchased a farm and moved south of town where they raised their family. She was passionate about her Christian faith and was proud of her membership at the First Baptist Church of Owosso. She started attending when she moved to town in 1947 and was an active member; president of the Woman’s Baptist Ministry, a member of the board of trustees and taught Sunday school.
Rolene had gumption and was confident in her opinions. A person once commented that they didn’t think she ever had an idea that she didn’t share. She was a stickler for having things her way, with her grandsons lovingly referring to her as “Sgt. Grandma.” She was a hard worker her whole life and was always on the move well into her 80s.
She raised her three children and used her baking skills to make wedding cakes and delight her granddaughters by piping frosting roses on their fingertips. She crafted wedding cakes for all her children, many of her grandchildren and hundreds of other couples in the area over five-plus decades.
She worked at Kaufman’s Clothing Store and sold Sarah Coventry jewelry, for which she won several sales awards. Later, she worked for 14 years at White’s Bakery in downtown Owosso. In her 60s and 70s, after retiring from the bakery, she worked as a caretaker for several elderly residents and volunteered her time to visit and assist dozens of other “shut-ins,” often members of First Baptist.
For several years she volunteered at the Corunna VFW fish fry and took great pride in the popularity of the pies she donated for sale. She loved playing cards, especially euchre, while spending time with her family. She enjoyed watching her family grow over the years and would often write poems to mark special occasions.
Rolene is survived by her children Robert D. Zacharda, Mark A. (Kathy) Zacharda and Kimberly (Roger) Katz; grandchildren Nicole (Andrea Pertosa) Zacharda, Mark D. (Stephanie) Zacharda, Heidi (Michael) Bittner, Michael (Jennifer) Zacharda and Adam (Kate) Katz; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert, in 1992 after 45 years of marriage. Rolene was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings Stanley, Walter, Mable, Roland, Bonnie and Ida Mae; and her daughter-in-law Christie Zacharda.
Memorial donations are encouraged to Kindred Hospice and/or the Dementia Society of America.
