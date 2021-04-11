Roderick Howard ‘Rod’ Mundy

Age 54, of Mt. Morris, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Per the family’s request, cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate Rod’s life will take place at a later date.
People may make contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Durand Senior Center.
Rod was born July 16, 1966, at the Durand Hospital in Durand, the son of Thomas and Rosemary (Haas) Mundy. He was a 1984 graduate of Durand High School.
He married Marion S. Clardy April 2, 1999, in Owosso. He was employed by Mott Community College.
Rod’s hobbies included reading, cooking, riding motorcycles, playing guitar, target shooting, old westerns, gun magazines, hunting and fishing. He loved his dogs, Buddy and Sadie.
Surviving are his wife Marion; parents Thomas and Rosemary Mundy; brother-in-law; sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
