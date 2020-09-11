David Arthur Hulliberger

Age 81, of Irmo, South Carolina, formerly of Corunna, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. David was born Sept. 9, 1938, in Lake Odessa, the son of LaVerne and Elsie Hulliberger.
At age 5, his family moved to Owosso, where he was raised with his five siblings. He fondly shared memories of growing up in the community where he learned the love of family, how to fish, how to work and how to serve. He also developed his quick wit and sweet spirit that served him well in life. David graduated from Owosso High School and started college. His education journey took him to Olivet Nazarene, Owosso College and finally Michigan State University, where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education.
While standing in the registration line at Owosso College he met the love of his life, Nancy R. (Thomas) Hulliberger. They were married Aug. 18, 1962, then settled in the Owosso/Corunna community where they raised their three children.
He invested in the students of Corunna Public Schools his entire professional career. He started teaching middle school math and history then moved into administration at the middle school level before finishing his career as an elementary school principal at both Nellie Reed and Elsa Meyer elementary schools.
David’s passion for education was apparent in his personal life as well. As an active member of Owosso First Church of the Nazarene for over 50 years, he served in many leadership roles throughout the years: including mentoring/teaching the next generation how to both understand and love God’s word, as well as practically applying it to life.
After retirement, David and Nancy moved to Vicksburg, South Carolina and embraced life at Indian Lake. They enjoyed traveling together on several trips to Europe and throughout the United States, along with David’s mission trips to Barbados, Jamaica, Israel, Jordan, and Kenya. Yellowstone National Park was their favorite place and they enjoyed sharing it with each of their grandchildren. They also enjoyed their winters in Hernando with their Florida friends.
David’s heart for teaching was seen throughout his life. Through his sense of humor and genuine love for people he taught both young and old how to fish, raise a family, serve the community, live joyfully, apply the truth of God’s Word and to love others well. In all seasons and aspects of life his children, grandchildren, students, relatives, neighbors and friends were impacted by his wit, his word and his walk.
He was predeceased by his wife Nancy (who passed in April 2020); his parents; sister Shirley Batterbee and brother Alan Hulliberger.
His surviving family includes children Mark (Cheryl) Hulliberger of Holt, Renee (Erik) Ely of Irmo, South Carolina, Alan (Carolyn) Hulliberger of Waukesha, Wisconsin; siblings, Doris Beckwith, Alice Granger, Kathy Hulliberger; sister-in-law Sherry Hulliberger and brother-in-law Mark Batterbee; grandchildren Seth, Luke, Zachary, Micah, Emily, Shannon, Brett and Brooklyn; great-grandchildren Clayton, Blair, and Charlee.
A joint memorial service for David and Nancy will take place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 17, at Indian Lake Nazarene Campground in Vicksburg, S.C. Memorials to Indian Lake Nazarene Campground would be appreciated.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com.
