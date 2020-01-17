Age 57, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his home.
Private family graveside services took place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Brian was born Oct. 2, 1962, in Owosso, the son of James and Nancy (Kinney) Hayes.
He graduated from Owosso High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army for six years.
Brian enjoyed motorcycles and taking long rides. He was employed through the years at local factories as a machinist.
Brian is survived by his sons Brian Hayes Jr. and Kevin Hayes; mother Nancy; brothers Roger, James and Joseph; other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father James, sister Paula Hayes-Patrick and brother Curtis Putney.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
