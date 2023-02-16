Passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson, Arizona Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Diane was born May 23, 1942, in Owosso, to Carl and Helen Patten. She graduated from Owosso High School in 1961.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 2:18 pm
Diane worked in property management and real estate and her career took her across country to Florida, Texas and Arizona. She retired in the early 1990s so that she could travel with her late husband in his trucking business.
She enjoyed visiting family and friends while traveling for work and relocated back to Michigan in 1997. There they based the business until her husband’s passing in 2005, at which time she moved back to Arizona.
Diane was a very active volunteer for Memorial Health Care Friends of Hospice. She enjoyed fundraising, direct patient care and worked with the Children’s Bereavement Group. She also served as a member of the Friends of Hospice Board of Directors. She loved antiquing, going to the Owosso Farmer’s Market, puzzles and was also an avid NASCAR fan. She loved the holidays and baking for friends and family, delivering trays of cookies and candies throughout the fall and winter season.
She is survived by her children Scott (Eva) Elliott , Matthew (Alma) Elliott, Jane E. (Joshua) Sego; step children Shelly (Glenn) Holden (née Springs), Tracey (Blair) Booth (née Springs), Cheryl (Eric) Bentley (née Springs) and Shannon (Dan) Gillett (née Springs); grandchildren Ashley, Jacob, Ryan, Holley, Zack, Logan, Paola, Michelle, Melissa, Hayley, Michaela, Paige and Michael; step grandchildren Megan, Katie, Taylor, Brooke, Whitney, Jordyn, Duncan, Collin and Sydnie; several great-grandchildren; as well as her sister Carla Benford.
She was predeceased by her parents Carl and Helen Patten; husbands Robert G. Springs and Thomas Elliott; daughter Tami Elliott; grandson Jimmy Norris; and brother Duane Patten.
