Marsha Sue Rainey

Age 80, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Gillig officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Marsha was born Oct. 17, 1940, in Owosso, the daughter of Marshall and Alice (Reichert) McCollum.
She graduated from Owosso High School and was a member of the First Church of Christ.
Marsha enjoyed crafts and playing Bingo. She loved being a grandmother and spending time with her grandchildren.
She married Donald L. Rainey in Owosso Feb. 26, 1960.
Marsha was employed through the years with Strawstine’s and as an in-home caregiver.
She is survived by her children Julie (Rob) Thomas and James (Pamela) Rainey; grandchildren Benjamin, Bryan, Lindsey (Brandon), Luke, Jeremy (Mandi), Joel (Lorie), Kari and Samantha; three great-grandchildren; sister Kathryn (Jim) Noonan; special nephews Doug and Dave Noonan; special friends Angie and Jeff Dvorak and Mary Jo and Terry Smith; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Donald; daughters Jodi Rainey and Jackie Shannon; and her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
