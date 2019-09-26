Age 80, of Durand, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. Rev. John Walworth will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 26, at the funeral home.
David was born July 26, 1939, in Owosso to Ernestine (Castell) Davenport and Walter (Mike) Davenport. He graduated from Durand High School with the class of 1958, then joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He married the love of his life, Judith Mare Summers, June 26, 1959. Dave enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, and spending time with his family.
David is survived by his children Dave (Lori) Davenport, Bill (Cheryl), Tim (Lynn) Davenport, Christine (Tom) Morse and Cindy Harding; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Michael (Lois) Davenport; his best friend Moose, his black lab; cousins John (Pete) Jane Davenport, Dorene Gilbank, too many to name all; also close friends and neighbors for more than 55 years, Pam and Leonard Corwin.
He was predeceased by his wife Judy, son Donald and his parents.
The family would like to extend at special thank you to Adelle Horton and the entire hospice staff from Owosso Memorial Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Owosso Memorial Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.