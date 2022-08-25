William ‘Bill’ Gene Cook

Age 77, loving husband and father, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Bill was born on May 10, 1945, in Alma to Bill and Iris (Huffer) Cook. He was a military veteran, proudly serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam conflict when he lived in Alexandria, Louisiana. After his military service, he was proud to work for 40 years with General Motors, where he received his journeyman’s card and retired from his position as an experimental laboratory paint technician in 2004. On July 14, 1979, he was married for a second time, to the love of his life Patricia (Patti) Altenberger. Together, they raised five wonderful children: two sons, Jon and Michael and three daughters, Stephenie, Kristen and Melissa.
Bill was an avid Detroit and Michigan State University sports fan. He could be found watching the Tigers during the baseball season, rarely missing a Lions game during football season and taking in as many Spartans games as possible throughout the year. He loved working out and found solace in keeping himself well fit with his many visits to the YMCA. In his later years, after retiring, he could be found on the golf course with his loyal friends. He loved living on Scenic Lake, where he kept up with the many tasks that come with living in Michigan and helped to maintain a house and property — there was no shortage of things to do. Spending time with family, whether it be at home on the lake or on the many family vacations, was one of the things he always made time for and enjoyed immensely. He was known for his quiet and loving tone and always coming up with perfectly timed witty comments.
Bill was preceded in death by his father Bill and his mother Iris.
He is survived by his wife Patti; five children Jon (Tammy), Stephenie (Craig), Michael (May), Kristen (Kevin) and Melissa; grandchildren T.K. (Kirstie), Justin, Brittany (Megan), Aiden, Mikayla, Rhys and Marina; great-grandchildren Morgan, Kami, Gavin and Jaxson; brother Larry (Nadine); niece Shellie (Mike); nephew Scott; brother-in-law Bill (Sandra); and nephews Brian (Anita) and James.
A visitation for William will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 East Michigan Avenue in Lansing, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice on Bill’s behalf.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at grlansing.com for the Cook family.
