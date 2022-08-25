William ‘Bill’ Gene Cook

Age 77, loving husband and father, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Bill was born on May 10, 1945, in Alma to Bill and Iris (Huffer) Cook. He was a military veteran, proudly serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam conflict when he lived in Alexandria, Louisiana. After his military service, he was proud to work for 40 years with General Motors, where he received his journeyman’s card and retired from his position as an experimental laboratory paint technician in 2004. On July 14, 1979, he was married for a second time, to the love of his life Patricia (Patti) Altenberger. Together, they raised five wonderful children: two sons, Jon and Michael and three daughters, Stephenie, Kristen and Melissa.

