Marianne Burns

Age 88, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village in Owosso.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek. Inurnment will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, with a military service for her and her late husband, William D. Burns, a Korean War Marine Corps veteran who passed away on May 12, 2020.
Those desiring may make contributions to the American Heart Association or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Marianne was born on Feb. 27, 1935, in Flint, the daughter of Edward and Elsie (Farrer) Athey. She attended Dye School and Dye High School in Flint from kindergarten through her graduation in 1953 and was active in many school and alumni activities. She married William Burns on June 13, 1953, in Flint and worked at General Motors for a few years before taking time out of the workforce to raise her family. In 1974, Marianne returned to work as the office manager at Burns Well Drilling, a commercial and residential water well drilling business in Flint owned by her husband, brother-in-law, son and grandson. She worked at Burns Well Drilling for 46 years, until her retirement in 2020. While growing up, Marianne was active in the Girl Scouts and enjoyed serving as a Girl Scout leader for her daughter. She also enjoyed travel with her family and with her friends’ travel group. At their farm in Corunna, Marianne and her husband raised cattle and quarter horses and were involved for many years with their family in Shiawassee County 4-H Horse Clubs and the Shiawassee County Fair. Mrs. Burns was deeply devoted to her family, with whom she enjoyed gathering at the family farm and at the family cottage in Oscoda.
Marianne is survived by her daughter Kim (Anthony) Spaniola of Troy; son Clinton “Bob” Burns of Corunna; grandchildren Anthony (Jesse) Spaniola of Massachusetts, Kendyll (Dave) Schaeffer of South Carolina, Nicholas Spaniola of Troy and Rob (Lisa) Burns of Bancroft; great-grandchildren William and Ruth Schaeffer and Hunter and Miles Spaniola; a fifth great-grandchild expected in December; brother Bill (Janice) Athey; and several nieces and nephews.
Marianne was preceded in death by her parents; husband William; sisters Beverly Bryson, Nancy Thompson, Kay Hughes, Sally Oberley, Betty Kleinedler, Roseanne Wilson and Barbara McClenathan; and three brothers Paul, Gerald and Edward Athey.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. James Walker of Grand Blanc for his compassion in caring for Marianne and her husband for many years, and also to the staff at Oliver Woods and CorsoCare Hospice for their loving care and attention.
