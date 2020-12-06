Age 73, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from COVID-19.
He was born in Owosso Nov. 30, 1947, to Eugene and Kathleen (Stewart) Stinson, and graduated from Owosso High School in 1967.
Rick was preceded in death by his sister Eugenia Kirby, brother Randy Stinson and son Trent Stinson.
He is survived by his sister Terri (Jim) Schutt, stepson Jeremy Roegner and several great-nieces and nephews.
No funeral services will take place.
Visit Nelson-House Funeral Home to share a favorite memory or to sign an online guest registry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.