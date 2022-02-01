Gary ‘Scott’ Conrad

Age 58, of Brighton, formerly of Ovid-Elsie, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Son Rise Church, 1130 W. Highland in Howell, with the Rev. Jeff Blagg officiating.
Gary was born Sept. 20, 1963, in Owosso, the son of Robert Sr. and Annabelle (Wright) Conrad.
He graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School, class of 1983.
Gary loved his church, where he was an active member, assisting with lighting, sound and the food pantry. He looked forward to sharing the word of the Lord to all he could.
He worked at Refrigeration Research for several years, where he was treated as family.
Gary is survived by his mother Annabelle; siblings Robert (Darlene) Conrad Jr., Joseph (Lisa) Conrad, Chris (Veronica) Conrad and Melissa (Bradley) Crater; grandmother Leah Belle Wright; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who were very dear to him; and many more family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Son Rise Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
