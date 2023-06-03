Clara Ann Crowe

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Clara was employed as a secretary for many years at Corunna Public Schools. After her retirement, she enjoyed her volunteer work at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, where she was part of the church guild, altar society and funeral planning committees.
She loved planting flowers, quilting with her friends and always was up for a good card game. Clara was known for her infectious smile, kindness, and giving back to her family and friends. She adored her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Monday, June 5, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Mike O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, after which there will be a luncheon at the church.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary being prayed at 7. Family and friends will also be available prior to the service at St. Paul’s Church from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday.
Clara was born in Owosso, Aug. 13, 1939, the daughter of Francis and Clara (Diebolt) Thompson.
She was a graduate of St. Paul’s Catholic School, class of 1957, and resided most of her life in Corunna.
She and Charlie Crowe were married Oct. 11, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso. Charlie predeceased her May 24, 1997.
Clara is survived by daughters Kelly Smith of Cadillac, Denise (Pat) Bannan of Owosso, Pam (Ed) Bennett of Chesaning, LeAnn (Tim) Birchmeier of New Lothrop; son Troy (Annie) Crowe of Corunna; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brothers Jim (Marcia) Thompson of Milford, Tom Thompson of Dewitt, and Dick (Sue) Thompson of Saginaw.
Memorials may be made out to St. Paul’s altar society or Memorial Healthcare hospice in Clara’s memory.
