Alice Marie (Runyan) Ranowsky

Age 103, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, July 8, 2023. Her four children, whom she loved and whose welfare she always put before her own, were with her when she passed. They dearly love and miss her.
Alice was born in Lansing, in 1920. Her husband, George F. Ranowsky, preceded her to the Kingdom in 2011.
She is survived by her four adult children Sally Armstrong (Curtis), David Ranowsky (Kathleen), Marcia Schweisthal (William) and George F. (Jeff) Ranowsky II (Susan); eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Alice graduated from Central State Teachers College (now, Central Michigan University) in 1941 with a bachelor’s of science degree in education. She worked as a teacher in Michigan, and then in Midland, Texas, where she moved with her family in the early 1950s. She also worked for several years as the Midland County Child Welfare worker. After moving with her family back to Michigan, Alice received a master’s of arts degree (emphasis in reading and math) from Central Michigan University. She taught in the Michigan Public School system in Ludington, until retiring in 1984.
Alice survived cancer in the 1970s, and later served on the Mason County Board of the Michigan Cancer Society. During her professional career, she served in various Board capacities of the American Association of University Women, the Business and Professional Women’s Club, Child Evangelism, Christian Women’s Club, Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel and as president of the Ludington Education Association.
Alice and George moved to Lynchburg, Virginia in 2007 to be near family. Until her health precluded her attending, she worshipped at the Timberlake Baptist Church. Those who knew her will agree she was a magnificent prayer-warrior.
A closed casket memorial service will take place at noon today, at the Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, 21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, Va.
The family requests gifts to your preferred charity in lieu of flowers.
Alice will be buried next to her husband, George, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in Pinetree Cemetery, Corunna. There will be no formal interment ceremony, but friends and family are welcome to attend the burial.
