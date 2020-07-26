Richard M. Zahn

Age 83, formerly of Owosso, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife, Isabelle, at his side on April 9, 2020, after a brief illness.
Richard “Dick” was born 1936, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He graduated from Michigan Lutheran Seminary High School in Saginaw, served four years in the Navy, and received his teaching degree from Michigan State. His passion for teaching resulted in a 28-plus year career at Owosso High School as a math teacher and decades of summers spent behind the wheel teaching drivers’ training.
Upon retirement, Richard and his wife Belle, toured the country in their fifth-wheel trailer for many fun-filled years before settling in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, for winters, and Durand in the summer. He learned to fly in the Navy and enjoyed flying whenever he had a chance.
Later in life he switched to motorcycles and loved trips with his buddies. Planning the next home improvement project was always on his mind as well as going to visit friends and family. Richard will be remembered for his patience and quiet, kind manner.
Richard was preceded in death by his father Meilahn, and his brother David.
He is survived by his 112-year-old mother Erna; his wife Isabelle; children Michelle (Andy) Struble, Kim (Peter) Schmitz, Dawn (Chuck) Newell, Brenda (Randy) Owen, Douglas Bontrager, Robert Bontrager and Beth (Jim) Blood; 19 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Remaining relatives include siblings Marley (Richard) Kuckhahn, Ron (Joan) Zahn, Jim (Deb) Zahn, Christine (Bruce) Heckmann, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A family memorial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. Any memorial contributions can be sent to the Meilahn Zahn Memorial Scholarship -memory of Richard Zahn, at MLC Mission Advancement Office, 1995 Luther Court, New Ulm, MN 46073.
