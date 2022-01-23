Age 90, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Olive Branch in Perry.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 27, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Hutchins officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral service.
Clyde was born Dec. 7, 1931, in Jenkinjones, West Virginia, the son of William H. and Effie May (Taylor) Hundley.
He married Helen K. Kovacs in West Virginia on Jan. 16, 1950.
Gene worked in the coal mines as a young man; then moved to Michigan in 1955 to work at General Motors. He began his career at Fisher Body, Ternstedt, becoming a union steward. Gene later advanced to supervision in material until his retirement from GM in the late 1980’s. He also farmed land in the Lennon-Durand area and drove wrecker for Dale’s Standard station in Flint.
Gene and Helen were very active in their church, and Gene taught an adult Sunday school class at Lennon Wesleyan.
An avid bowler at Colonial Lanes for several years, Gene met many people, some who became treasured lifelong friends. Going up north to their cabin was a favorite weekend activity for decades while camping with family was the favorite summer activity. Gene and Helen often traveled around upper Michigan to different state parks but always spent two weeks at Otsego Lake, surrounded by family, for over 30 years. Most of all, Gene loved and cherished his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children Bill (Betty) Hundley, Rick (Kathy) Hundley, Cyndy (Keith) Vanderkarr, Scott (Julie) Hundley, Jacci (Tom) Doyle; grandchildren Gene Hundley and family of Arizona, Shawn Hundley and family of Flushing, Nick Hundley of Corunna, Amy (Jeremy) Garrett and family of Corunna, Amanda (Matt) Grulke and family of Swartz Creek, Robert (Megan) Hundley of Virginia, Kacey (Jon) Vanderkarr and family of Flint, Krysten Hundley of Burton and Tory Doyle and Sierra Doyle of Flushing; great-grandchildren Chase and Reese Hundley, Josilyn and Will Hundley, Alexis Moore, Dakota Hundley, Aaron Holton, Andrew, Evan and Brielle Garrett, Jon Davis, Abigail and Christian Hundley, Patryk Vanderkarr, Matthias, Sada and Avra Grulke; great-great-granddaughter Blakely Bliesener and one on the way; sisters Margaret Spradlin of Princeton, West Virginia, and Iris (Frank) Moore of Anaheim, California; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and treasured friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Helen; son Garey; grandsons Garey Hundley Jr. and Chad Hundley; great-granddaughter Kaylee Ann; his parents, daughter-in-law Theresa Ann; five sisters and two brothers.
The family would like to thank the staff at Olive Branch for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Carriage Town Missions of Flint or The Salvation Army.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
