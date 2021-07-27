Age 88, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
Jeanne was born April 9, 1933, in Marshall, the daughter of Joseph “Clarence” and Angela “Nellie” (Schmanske) Hagan.
She graduated from St. Paul High School with the class of 1951. In 1954, she married Forrest Milford Hill at St. Paul Catholic Church. She was later married to Richard A. Shulaw.
Jeanne was a member of the Shiawassee Arts Council, Shiawassee County Humane Society and Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary, with which she volunteered her time. She was a SAC docent coordinator and manager of SAC’s gift shop, and was a volunteer mentor for the Hosts and Taps program at Emerson and Bentley elementary schools. She had been chapter president of the National Secretaries of America and chapter vicepresident of the National Association of Legal Secretaries. Jeanne loved her family, her dogs, traveling and the arts.
Survivors include daughter Kimberly Ann Hill Conklin, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Michael Joseph (Andrea) Hill, of Jupiter, Florida; grandchildren Jonathan Conklin and Daniel Conklin, Michael Forrest Hill and Melissa Ann Hill; five great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her son David Thomas Hill; husband Forrest; and her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Arts Council, St. Paul Catholic Church, Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary or Shiawassee County Humane Society.
A celebration of life for Jeanne will be held at a later date at the Shiawassee Arts Center.
