Victor M. Higgins

Age 79, passed away the morning of Thursday, April 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with COVID-19, sepsis, MRSA and pseudomonas. He passed at Pray Family Care Home in Clio, with his caregiver Teresa by his side.
Victor was born to Gladys (Hurrell) and Earl Higgins on Oct. 31, 1942, in Shiawassee County. He had 14 brothers and sisters. He met and fell in love with Barbara Watson, and they were married on Aug. 10, 1961. Vic joined the Marines when he was just 17 years old and served from 1961 to 1966.
While he was stationed in Camp Pendleton, his first child Cynthia Higgins was born.
Vic took great pride in his family. He was an amazing patriarch and the glue that held his family together. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to him.
He was very involved in his community with Toys for Tots and church functions. He took great pride in his American Legion Post in Elsie and he enjoyed the monthly jamborees there. Vic always looked forward to providing military honors at the funerals of fellow servicemen; he was very proud of the time his group was invited to the Lansing Capitol.
Vic is survived by his wife Barbara Higgins; daughter Cindy Goodman (fiance Richard Ploeger); grandchildren Joshua Fuller and Jennifer Fuller; great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Joshua and Brantley Victor; as well as 12 of his siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Lori Higgins, brother Roger Pouillon and sister Janet Held.
Victor’s love of life didn’t come to end with his death; his loved ones will continue to keep his memory alive and honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel in Owosso. The family will receive friends that day from 11 a.m until the service.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
