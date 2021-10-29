Age 70, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare with his loving daughters by his side.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso. Burial with military honors will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the funeral home and from noon until the service Monday.
David Charles Papenfuss was born in Owosso Nov. 16, 1950, the youngest of three children born to Oscar Charles Papenfuss and Leota (Lueckeman) Papenfuss.
Dave attended Emerson Elementary School and was a 1969 graduate of Owosso High School.
In April 1970, Dave was inducted into the U. S. Army. After boot camp and specialized training, he served as a radio operator and radio teletype operator for an army intelligence unit in Vietnam. He was also involved in base perimeter security operations there.
Upon his return to Owosso, Dave worked at the Korner Pub, which was then owned by his sister Dorothy and her husband Ray Newman. Dave later worked for Memorial Hospital, Pleasure Pools, GM Bus and Truck, Marsh Monument, Machine Tool and Gear, etc. He also worked as a production assistant for the independent movie company, Collective Development Inc. Dave appeared in the movie “An Ordinary Killer” and he had acting roles in the movies “Ashes of Eden” and “Ghost Town: The Movie.”
Dave was a past member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Posse, he played Owosso Men’s City League baseball, he was a past member of the Iron Wheels Motorcycle Club, was a certified scuba diver and learned to play piano beautifully by ear.
Dave was predeceased by his parents, brother Richard Papenfuss and sister Dorothy.
He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Gagne, Jessica Papenfuss and Jamie Papenfuss; nine grandchildren and one on the way; and several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dave Papenfuss was one of the friendliest, most big-hearted, and funniest gentlemen to have ever graced Owosso. He was also one of the gentlest giants of our era. His presence and hilarious sense of humor will be forever missed.
