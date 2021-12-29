Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Beverly was born Sept. 11, 1936, in Flint, the daughter of Leonard and Leona (Bench) Linam.
She graduated from Durand High School with the class of 1954 and was a lifelong member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Beverly was active with many organizations, such as the Curwood fashion show, Red Hat Society, Vintage Lilacs, Mootzies Tootzies, Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary, Silver Star, Beta Sigma Phi Society, Owosso Country Club and ABWA.
Beverly was also an ambassador for the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, a host representative for schools and a director at Vivanne Woodard Sales for more than 60 years. She also was a proud recipient of the Athena Award. Beverly ran for Miss Senior Michigan in 2001, and sang “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love” for her talent and won runner-up.
Beverly is survived by her sons Jason (Katherine) Cords and Jeffery (Deb) Cords; grandchildren Tyler (Danielle) Cords, Jaxon Cords, Cole Franks, Kenedy Franks, Aaron Crumbaugh and Marci Merchant (Jared); sisters Judy Tueber and Sharon Davis; great-grandchildren Laine and Avery Cords, Harper, Greyson and Ellison Merchant and Kaiya and Cash Crumbaugh; special friend Janice Anderson; several nieces and nephews; along with many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers-in-law Al Teuber, Lawrence Holden and Warren Davis; and special friend of 45 years, Ron Lammy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
