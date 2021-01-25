Age 88, of Morrice, formerly of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. David Owens officiating. Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
John 16:33: “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”
Dad arrived to us Feb. 25, 1932, the youngest of eight children born to O.V. and Opal (Theurer) Atkinson. He grew up around Swartz Creek and after many moves, they finally ended on “the farm” where the family made so many wonderful memories. During World War II they sold livestock, eggs, syrup and beans to neighbors and family. Dad often spoke of this time fondly.
While in school, teachers often had him draw instead of do schoolwork as he was an amazing artist. In high school, his coach approached him to try out for the Detroit Tigers as he was a gifted baseball player, but this was not what he saw as his future.
Dad served honorably in the Army during the Korean War as a medic assigned to the 72nd Tank Battalion. He spoke very little of his experiences there. He used his military money to buy land and help his brothers build a house for his mom, whom he loved very much.
His life work was running an excavator with a construction company he owned with his brother. If he could have died on and been buried with said excavator, it would have put a smile on his face.
Clyde met the love of his life, Betty Maudlin, on a blind date at a beer league softball game. He always said he knew she was going to be his wife from the moment he set eyes on her.
They married, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 1959, at the Lennon Methodist Church. Together Clyde and Bet raised four children, Jeff (Jodi) Atkinson, Carol (Jim) Warren, Greg (Lisa) Atkinson and Janet (Rod) DeCamp.
He leaves behind 12 grandchildren who were the reason the couple moved back downstate from Traverse City where they had retired. Left behind to cherish his memory are Ethan, Korey (Jake), Taylor, Karlie (Walter), Joshua (Carah), Russell, Ian, Tanner, Quintin, Ryan, Jackson and Sawyer.
There are also four great-grandchildren who will never be teased: Braelynn, Judson, Camilla and Kendall LeeAnn.
He was blessed by so many nieces and nephews, cherished in-laws and his best friend, Friday Bahr.
We’ve been left behind but will never forget you. Love you, Dad.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.