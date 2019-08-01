Age 69, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Chesaning Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will take place 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, Owosso Chapel, with the Rev. John Walworth officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the time of service Saturday.
“Jenny” was born in War, West Virginia, Dec. 15, 1949, the daughter of Billy and Gretta (Day) Fritz.
She worked as a nurse technician at Pleasant View for many years.
Jenny loved gardening, crocheting and making ceramics. She enjoyed time spent with her family and worked so she could take care of her children and grandchildren. Jenny also liked traveling to Disney World.
Janet is survived by her sons Randy Fritz and Billy Fritz; grandchildren Jesse, Billy, Alisha, Amber, Brandon, Andrew, Paige and Kyle; great-grandchildren Riley and Paislee; sister Jan Kim; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Council on Aging or the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.