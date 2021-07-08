Donald Stanton

Age 94, passed away peacefully Oct. 30, 2020, with his loving wife of 70 years, Helen, and his children, Lonnie Corbin, Doug Stanton, Mary Banagis and Diane Sacks by his side.
There was a private funeral held on Nov. 1, 2020.
Please join us for a memorial service to take place at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St. in Owosso to share our remembrances. We would welcome any thoughts and memories you might want to share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.