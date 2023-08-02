Charles A. McKnight

Age 101, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Oakley Community Church with the Rev. Dr. John Miller officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 101, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Oakley Community Church with the Rev. Dr. John Miller officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date at Round Hill Cemetery in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, by the Rev. Larry Coltura.
Charles was born March 12, 1922, in Dow, Oklahoma, the son of Columbus and Margaret (Shore) McKnight.
He loved music and attending jamborees; playing the organ and piano and was active since eight years old playing the guitar, piano; and various other instruments at church. His love for music came from the Lord. Charlie was a member of Road Rider’s For Jesus due to his love of motorcycles. He proudly served in the United States Army Air Force and was a member of the Oakley Community Church.
Charles retired from General Motors as a tool and die maker.
He is survived by his wife Jeanette “Charlene” Maddock McKnight, whom he married on Sept. 24, 2011. He is also survived by brothers W. Dennis (Shirley) McKnight of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania and David “Pete” (Sallie) McKnight of Midland; stepchildren Randy (Jennifer) Maddock of Troy and Carmen (Ron) Hoffman of Beulah; grandchildren Ryan Maddock, Joseph Maddock and Melissa Hoffman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Hazel Huffman and Robert McKnight.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Oakley Community Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.