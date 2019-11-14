Age 96, of Owosso, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the House of Prayer in Haslett. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband Max Morrice, and sons Randy Lee and Gary Michael.
She had six children: Randy (Carol), Linda (Al), Gary, Diane, Rick (Dawn) and Dennis (Sue); 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce Vander Belt, of Ashley.
Fanny was born July 16, 1923, in Bancroft. She was adopted and raised by her Aunt and Uncle Virgil and Ruby (Bills) Germond because her parents had passed when she was very young. She attended Byron High School, from which she graduated in 1941.
She met Max Morrice in December 1944 and married him July 20, 1945. It was love at first sight. They raised six children and made their home in Owosso.
Fanny worked for Universal Electric in Owosso and retired in 1985 after 24 years of service. Upon retirement, she and Max started their golden years by traveling around the United States in their new motorhome. It was something Max had dreamed of, so his dream became hers, and off they went on their journey to explore the United States. It was some time later between trips she found her niche in oil painting.
Many friends and family members have enjoyed her paintings over the years. She was inspired to paint God’s creations and give the paintings as gifts to the many people she admired and loved.
Fanny has been a member of the House of Prayer since 1998. She enjoyed reading and memorizing scriptures and often quoted her favorites in Bible study and in prayer. She and her husband, Max, were the head greeters at the House of Prayer for many years. She is most remembered for her hugs and the love she gave to each one of us who knew her. She touched many lives and was a great encourager.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the House of Prayer in Haslett.
