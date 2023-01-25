Darlene Lorraine Montgomery

Age 57, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 5:51 pm
Darlene was born Feb. 20, 1965, in Saginaw, the daughter of Virgil and Emily (Baase) Cline.
She graduated from Chesaning High School.
Darlene had a gypsy soul, she enjoyed listening to music, bird watching, cooking and tending to her three cats. Most importantly, Darlene looked forward to spending time with her family and friends.
She married Troy Montgomery in Saginaw. He later predeceased her on Nov. 11, 2008, after battling cancer.
Darlene was an amazing mother and grandmother, she spent most of her days raising and taking care of her children.
Darlene is survived by her fiancé Michael Mitts; children Pamela (Julian) Gosselin and Kevin Henning; siblings Judy (Jim) St. Charles and Michael (Andrea) Cline; grandchildren Timothy, Kaelyn, Isabella, Matt, Demetri, Sabastian, Abby, Leah and Becca; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Troy Montgomery, father, Virgil Cline, mother, Emily Cline, brother, Virgil Cline and sister, Cheryl Cline.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
