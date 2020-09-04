Age 98, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Masks are required at the church.
Aletha was born April 7, 1922, in Owosso, the daughter of John and Ada Mae (Morrison) Isham.
She attended Owosso High School and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Aletha enjoyed reading, cross stitching and music. Most of all, she loved her family; especially her grandchildren and her cat.
Aletha retired from Memorial Healthcare.
She is survived by her five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, as well as several family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, sons Robert and Steve Levitski, three brothers and a sister.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Long Term Care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
