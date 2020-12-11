Craig L. Meyers

Age 49, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Deacon Gary Edington officiating. Burial will follow at Ford Cemetery in Elsie.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon until the service Sunday.
Craig was born May 15, 1971, in Owosso, the son of Mick Meyers and Virginia “Tuni” (Bowles) Meyers-Lynn.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1989, and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Craig had a love for the outdoors; he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He looked forward to boating and spending time at the family cabin at Higgins Lake where he made countless memories with his daughter Makayla and other family and friends.
Craig was previously employed with Machine Tool and Gear as a team leader and most recently with National Composite.
Craig is survived by his daughter Makayla Meyers; mother Tuni (Marc) Lynn; aunts and uncles Darlene Watkins, Jim Bowles (Cheri Dalley) and Mick (Pookie) Bowles; cousins Shelly (Mike) Bouren and Greg Watkins; grand-dog MNM; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Mick; uncles Butch Bowles and Dave Watkins; and grandparents Ray and Doris Bowles, and Earl and Dorothy Meyers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
