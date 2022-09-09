Rose Ann Carrier

Age 63, of Morrice, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Age 63, of Morrice, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Rose, the daughter of Raymond and Pauline (Morse) Silvers, was born March 15, 1959, in Owosso. She graduated from Morrice High School with the class of 1977.
Rose loved nothing more than being with her family. She cherished the time she spent with them, especially her grandchildren.
Rose spent most of her life raising and caring for her children and grandchildren.
Rose is survived by her children Bonnie and Josh Sheetz, Heather Carrier and Jason Schave, and Nathaniel Carrier and Crystal Johnson; grandchildren Stephanie and Jacob Dearmon, Ashley Sheetz and Eric White, Zachary and Belle Sheetz, Shyanne Dornbos, and Tiyanna and Arianna Adams; great-grandchildren Grayson, Blayklee, Oakland and arriving soon, L.E.
