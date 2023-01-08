My friend and colleague Bill Tower died last week.
Bill grew up in Michigan, worked as a flight medic in Chicago, and then came to Arizona. While working as an ER tech in Tucson, he applied for a position with Donor Network of Arizona, and we were impressed by his calm, easygoing demeanor. This would prove to be one of his defining qualities. Even when everything around him was going to hell in a handbasket, he’d chuckle and get to work at setting it straight. He was a thermostat rather than a thermometer, a rare but invaluable quality. One of his colleagues would tell new ICU nurses that Bill’s nickname was “Wild Bill” because the dichotomy was too funny to pass up.
Bill was also a great teacher. He didn’t just tell people how to do the work and then let them fly or crash. He kept teaching by example well after a new organ recovery coordinator was out on her own. He was always available to discuss a difficult situation, or brainstorm about the best way to manage an unstable donor, or talk about how to accomplish the seemingly-impossible task of bringing everyone together to accomplish the miracle that is organ donation. He encouraged his colleagues to talk through what they were seeing and in doing so, helped guide them to the proper solution.
Perhaps most importantly, Bill recognized the value of just showing up. Bill was great about calling and checking on his co-workers who were working on a case, making sure they were comfortable about what was going on, and recognizing when they weren’t. In the days after his death, multiple employees talked about how he would just appear on a unit or in an OR during a particularly difficult case, available to lend a hand and make things easier for everyone. He wasn’t afraid of new situations; he’d just shake his head bemusedly and mutter something about winging it and hoping for forgiveness. He was quick to donate to school fundraisers or help someone with a personal emergency. He helped care for his aging parents, even from a thousand miles away. He took care of people in every facet of his life.
My late-night calls with him would often begin with his saying “Hey, boss, it’s time for you to earn those big bucks!” I’d chuck-
le and he’d explain the situation,
and we’d come to a plan. When the call was ending, he’d pre-empt me quoting Leslie Nielsen, saying “I know, I know, ‘Good luck, we’re all counting on you!’” I think we annoyed my wife plenty of times over the years by laughing uproariously at inappropriate hours.
Bill was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2011 and was told he’d have maybe five years. In typical Bill fashion, he shrugged his shoulders and doubled down on getting well and living his best life. Many times, he was sick enough to call off, but he’d say, “That won’t help the team tonight” and he’d keep helping in whatever way he could. He was focused on seeing the bright side and recognizing each day for the gift that it was for him.
In the end, the cancer turned on him more quickly than any of us expected or were prepared for. He held on bravely as best he could, but in the end, it was just too much. When he died (on October 11, fifteen years and one day after he started with DNA), it took several hours for us to call his co-workers and let them know, as we all cried and laughed together on the phone, telling our Bill stories and lamenting the passing of our beloved friend.
If you didn’t know Bill, I’m sorry. You missed out on one of the best men I’ve ever known. He lifted all of us, encouraging us to do better, to *be* better.
RIP, brother. We’re all counting on you.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
