Bill Tower

My friend and colleague Bill Tower died last week.

Bill grew up in Michigan, worked as a flight medic in Chicago, and then came to Arizona. While working as an ER tech in Tucson, he applied for a position with Donor Network of Arizona, and we were impressed by his calm, easygoing demeanor. This would prove to be one of his defining qualities. Even when everything around him was going to hell in a handbasket, he’d chuckle and get to work at setting it straight. He was a thermostat rather than a thermometer, a rare but invaluable quality. One of his colleagues would tell new ICU nurses that Bill’s nickname was “Wild Bill” because the dichotomy was too funny to pass up.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.