Of Durand, and West St. Paul, Minnesota.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Saint James Lutheran Church, 460 W. Annapolis in West St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
A livestreaming link will be available at 11 a.m. Thursday, CDT at https://youtu.be/s7-850dwyMo.
Interment will be at a later date in Sunset Hills Cemetery in Flint.
