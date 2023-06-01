Age 81, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Roger was born in Watertown, South Dakota on March 2, 1942. In 1944, the family moved off the farm to live in Michigan. Roger enjoyed his early years in a rural setting with his siblings, Wayne, Kenneth, Keith, Sharon and Carole Johnson. He best enjoyed his time and friends while attending the Flint country school on Vandecarr Road. He graduated from Corunna High School in 1961. He joined the Navy in 1962 and was a Command Master Chief Petty Officer upon retirement. He was a bit shy of 30 years of service. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for an environmental firm at the Fallon Naval Air Station in Nevada. All those years he was not at our side, he was always in our heart.
Roger married Jan Diaz in San Diego on May 5, 1966. Together they raised five children, Thomas, Vickie, Kimberly, Keith and Louie. A few years after Roger’s retirement, his wife Jan died unexpectedly on Jan. 15, 2002. Roger eventually met Lorie Reathaford and married her on Jan. 31, 2005, and lived in Overland Park, Kansas.
Roger’s greatest enjoyment in retirement was traveling with Lori. They traveled to almost all of the continents and most of the states in our country. Being an old “salt”, Roger spoke two languages, one was English, but he was most fluent and proficient in his other language that you learn only after being at sea too long.
Roger was predeceased by his parents Louis and Margaret, his first wife Jeanette, brother Kenneth and daughter Vickie. Roger leaves to mourn his passing his wife Lorie; children Thomas, Kimberly, Keith and Louie; brothers Wayne (Barbara) Johnson and Keith (Diane) Johnson; sisters Carole Johnson and Sharon (Bob) Morehouse; and Lori’s daughter and husband Tom and Jodi Ferro. He also leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews who will miss him.
Bon voyage and anchors away, from all of us Rog……
