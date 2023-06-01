Age 81, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas.

Roger was born in Watertown, South Dakota on March 2, 1942. In 1944, the family moved off the farm to live in Michigan. Roger enjoyed his early years in a rural setting with his siblings, Wayne, Kenneth, Keith, Sharon and Carole Johnson. He best enjoyed his time and friends while attending the Flint country school on Vandecarr Road. He graduated from Corunna High School in 1961. He joined the Navy in 1962 and was a Command Master Chief Petty Officer upon retirement. He was a bit shy of 30 years of service. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for an environmental firm at the Fallon Naval Air Station in Nevada. All those years he was not at our side, he was always in our heart.

