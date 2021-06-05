Onalee Christine (Skvarenina) Weller

Our beloved is at peace with her Lord and Savior and Blessed Mother and joined her angels in heaven on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the age of 86.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, June 7, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Onalee was born Feb. 19, 1935, in Durand, the daughter of Josef and Celia (Lauro) Skvarenina.
She graduated valedictorian of her class from St. Paul High School on June 7, 1953, and married Delbert Weller on May 14, 1955. He predeceased her July 18, 1988.
Onalee was an avid church member to both St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Paul Catholic Church where she attended daily Mass when possible. She loved spending time in her flower garden, crocheting, and watching her favorite sports teams, the Tigers and the Pistons. Most of all Onalee loved to spend time with her friends and family.
Onalee worked as a caregiver for many years, was a secretary for St. Paul’s, cleaned motels, babysat other children, all while raising nine children of her own.
Onalee is survived by her children Joe Weller, Theresa Weller, Diana Babila, Julie Marr, Michael (Lynn) Weller, Jerry Weller, Mary Babcock and Amy Weingartz; grandchildren Jennifer Powley, Michelle (Scott) Simonson, Jacqui (Joe) Lemon, Brent Morrice, Christine Carpenter, Tony (Kayci) Stanley, Emily Stanley, Anna Marr, Ben Marr, Kyle Laurin, Horatio Babcock, Isaac Babcock, Madelyn Weingartz, Andrew Weingartz and Elizabeth Weingartz; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Jim (Joyce) Skvarenina, Elle Gregoricka and Susie (Don) Mallory; sisters-in-law Ione Thomas, Shirley Weller and Pat Skvarenina; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband; parents; son Delbert Weller; brothers Joe and John Skvarenina; and daughter-in-law Charlene Weller.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Church, St. Joseph Church or Shiawassee Council on Aging.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to two special staff members from the Council on Aging, Amy Crane and Richauna Potter.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
